Creekbend 6th grader found safe after going missing from school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What started as a parent’s worst nightmare is now over after a sixth grader was found safe and sound after going missing from school for hours on Monday.

Witnesses say a student at Creekbend Elementary Middle School got upset, said he was leaving school and ran into the woods, causing deputies with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County Fire Department to spring into action.

First responders were called in to help search for the boy. He was found about two hours after running away.

Officials say they’re thankful the child is safe and want to know why the incident took place.

“In this kind of situation, we knew that getting here quickly, we knew that putting a lot of people and resources to it, the outcome was probably going to be a good outcome, and it certainly was.” said Pat Sullivan, Harrison County Fire Chief. “So we celebrate that and are very happy that the child is safe and taken care of.”

“We’ve talked to the school principal,” said Mitchell King, Harrison County School District Superintendent. “They didn’t know of anything that’s happened today out of the ordinary that would cause [the student] to feel this way. They have talked to the students that were involved, trying to get to the bottom of it, and we will get to the bottom of it. If there was something that caused this to happen, we’ll find out what it is and deal with it.”

School officials say the incident is still under investigation.

