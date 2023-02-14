13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality selected 13 school districts to participate in the 2022-2023 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.
- Alcorn School District
- Chickasaw County School District
- Cleveland School District
- Columbus Municipal School District
- Hazlehurst City School District
- Itawamba County School District
- Jackson County School District
- Jackson Public School District
- Long Beach School District
- Pearl Public School District
- Perry County School District
- Scott County School District
- South Panola School District
The 13 school districts will receive a rebate of up to $23,093 to replace one older diesel school bus with a new one. Twenty-five school districts applied for the replacement of 58 school buses.
“It’s a rewarding part of our job to be able to oversee programs like this which benefit our communities and schools while making a positive environmental impact across the state,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
