TRAFFIC ALERT: Reported overturned vehicle on Hwy 90 in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An overturned vehicle is causing traffic issues in Gulfport Monday afternoon.

Viewers tell WLOX News that a car is overturned in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near Hewes Avenue.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

