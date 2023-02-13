TRAFFIC ALERT: Reported overturned vehicle on Hwy 90 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An overturned vehicle is causing traffic issues in Gulfport Monday afternoon.

Viewers tell WLOX News that a car is overturned in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near Hewes Avenue.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

