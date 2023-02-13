Students compete in NAACP Oratorical Scholarship Contest

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Education is at the heart of Black History Month. On Sunday, Gulfport’s NAACP encouraged that message with a scholarship contest.

“This is big money, first off,” said R. Lee Flowers of Gulfport’s City Council.

$8,000 in scholarships were on the table for an Oratorical contest. Three Gulfport students delivered speeches in hopes of winning big.

“They are encouraged to do a speech on community involvement and engagement in the midst of challenge and change,” said Dr. Virginia Adolf, Gulfport NAACP Education Coordinator. “This, today, is the 114th year of NAACP. This is Founder’s Day, so we can’t think of a more appropriate day to have an educational program such as this.”

And in the shadow of the biggest gameday in the nation, students delivered their speeches.

“This is bigger than any Super Bowl could ever be to these young people and to our community,” said Flowers. “These children right here are our future.”

Securing first place was Rae-Anna White.

“My mind went blank and my heart just started beating, beating, beating,” she said. “I was like, ‘Please, please, please.’ Then I heard my name, and I was like, ‘Yes!’ The excitement was just crazy.”

