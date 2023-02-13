Black History Month
Quiet tonight. Warmer and breezy for Valentine’s Day.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was gorgeous today! Most of the night will stay calm, but clouds will increase overnight tonight. Temperatures on the coast will be in the low 50s, while inland areas will drop into the upper 40s.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and it will become breezy by the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south and southeast. We’ll also see more cloud cover during the day, but we’ll still warm up near 70 by the afternoon. There’s a small chance for isolated showers. Wednesday will be similar with highs in the low to mid 70s. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

A strong cold front will likely bring showers and storms on Thursday. A few of these storms may become strong. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up into the low 70s. Once the front passes, it will become much cooler! Highs on Friday and Saturday will only reach the mid 50s.

