Monday’s Forecast

Just like yesterday, we’ll be treated to a nice and dry day today thanks to a high pressure system nearby. This morning is off to a cold start with much of South MS in the 30s. This afternoon should be pleasant for February with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Only a little rain, if any at all, is expected tomorrow and Wednesday. Then, turning much rainier and stormier for Thursday into Thursday night.

