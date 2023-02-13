SILVER ALERT: Gulfport PD searching for 71-year-old man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bernie Jude Piazza, 71, of Gulfport.

Piazza is described as a 6-foot-tall 200 pound white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on February 12 at around 4:12 p.m. pushing a red walker in the area of Gulf Avenue and East Railroad Street. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Bernie Jude Piazza, 71 (Gulfport PD)

Anyone with any information on the location or known whereabouts of Piazza is urged to contact Gulfport PD at (228) 868-5959.

