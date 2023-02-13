SILVER ALERT: Gulfport PD searching for 71-year-old man
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bernie Jude Piazza, 71, of Gulfport.
Piazza is described as a 6-foot-tall 200 pound white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on February 12 at around 4:12 p.m. pushing a red walker in the area of Gulf Avenue and East Railroad Street. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information on the location or known whereabouts of Piazza is urged to contact Gulfport PD at (228) 868-5959.
