Krewe of Barkloxi hosts 7th annual PAWrade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the most anticipated Mardi Gras events of the year centers a South Mississippi parade boasting dozens of royal canines.

The Krewe of Barkloxi returned to Biloxi Town Green for the 7th annual PAWrade on Sunday.

“The community of people, the owners of all these dogs, to be able to come out here to Town Green and support such a great cause, I give a thumbs up to the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce for being apart of it,” said executive director Tina Ross Seamans.

The Humane Society of South Mississippi and the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce use the proceeds from the parade to shelter animals.

Seamans says the number of donations they received this year has left her speechless.

“All of them together raised over $12,000 before we even stepped foot on the Town Green today,” she said. “That makes my heart beat that much harder.”

Many of the PAWrade participants also believe what makes the event so special is the tight-knit comradery among the community.

