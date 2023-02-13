Former NFL star takes in Super Bowl while managing the Golden Nugget Sports Book

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone has their own super bowl traditions. Whether you’re a football fanatic or simply watching the game for the commercials, the super bowl is a spectacle for all.

Unlike many who enjoyed the super bowl surrounded by friends and family, 11-year NFL veteran Stevon Moore spent his Super Bowl Sunday a different way, managing the sports book at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Biloxi.

“I’m the sportsbook manager here at the Golden Nugget,” he said.

“As a former player, watching the game is very tough for me because I catch myself critiquing players and making corrections because I coached 17 years in college football, so it’s always been tough for me to actually watch a game unless I’m watching somebody that I coached. I enjoy that.”

The Stone High School product spent four years at Ole Miss before entering the league as a draft pick of the New York Jets in 1989. From there he went to the Miami Dolphins where he learned the intangibles of being a pro in Nick Saban’s defense. That allowed him to have longevity as a part of the Cleveland Browns organization that turned into the Baltimore Ravens.

“I played a long career. I played football for over twenty-something years. It’s just a game to me and I understand the game. I played it at its best and at its highest. I am a pro. Coming to work each and every day is a job for me. I try to teach my writers and my employees stuff to look for during the game and stuff like that.”

Every player who has touched an NFL field dreams of lifting the Lombardi trophy as the Chiefs did on Sunday. Despite going to the postseason multiple times in his career, a super bowl ring eluded Moore who came so close at the end of his career.

“I retired in 2000 from the Baltimore Ravens. That’s the year they won the Super Bowl. I went on from there to scout for the New England Patriots. I scouted for one year. I got out of scouting and started coaching and the New England Patriots won the super bowl in New Orleans the very next year, so I’ve missed out on it twice. Things aren’t meant to be. I started coaching at Mississippi Gulf Coast and we won the National Championship three years later.”

Moore has coached and developed a number of NFL defensive backs including fellow Stone alum Justin Evans who plays for the New Orleans Saints. A man who parlayed being an NFL player and scout into a coaching career now cashes parlay tickets on the sport he made his name in.

