Derek Carr won’t accept trade to the Saints, reports say

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s been movement in the Saints’ chase for Derek Carr.

According to the NFL Network, Carr has told the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office that he won’t accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other team. This means Vegas is expected to release him before the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

His $40 million contract would become guaranteed upon release. Carr is expected to be one of the top free agents available.

Carr and his wife spent a couple of days in New Orleans last week, having dinner with some of the team’s brass Wednesday night and spending time at the facility on Thursday.

Carr does have a no-trade clause and thus has veto power over any deal.

