Community leaders come together to pray, offer solutions to youth violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, community leaders in Gulfport came together and said a pledge to better help the youth in their communities -- a pledge that is more than words to many.

“This event was just for us to come together and say what can we do on the front before a child gets in trouble,” said Sichana Jean. “Before they end up in an unfortunate situation.”

Sichana Jean is a member of the Lambda Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

She says a lack of positive influences in their life could be the reason why some youths turn to a life of crime and violence. A solution that Jean believes in requires the community to step up.

“It’s important for those of us in the community, the neighbors, the coaches, the teachers and the friends parents to step in when we see a child who doesn’t have proper influence and see if we can pour into some sort of way,” said Jean. “Be that positive example for them and what it means to give back positively to your community.”

A positive example that requires unity.

“We are much more powerful together than we are separate,” said Jean. “Yes, it’s good for each individual organization to do their own work but we’re much more effective when we come together.”

“Reaffirm that we are here and willing to work together and ultimately, we care most about what is best for our young people. We care and we are here to serve and help.”

The group ended the vigil with a firm pledge committing themselves to the younger generation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.