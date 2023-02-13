Black History Month
Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 for second Super Bowl victory in 4 years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.

The NFL MVP also had a key run on his bum ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City benefited from a defensive holding call against Philadelphia on its final drive, allowing it to run out the clock before Butker’s kick. Jerick McKinnon had a clear path to the end zone but took a knee at the 1-yard line.

