Arrest made after Oxford bomb threat

Lily Mestemacher
Lily Mestemacher(Oxford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest was made hundreds of miles away after a bomb threat in Oxford.

Oxford police say a social media post was made regarding a bomb threat in Oxford on January 31.

Officers searched the area in question and determined there was no bomb.

Investigators tracked the threat back to Lily Mestemacher in Conway, Arkansas.

A warrant was issued and Mestemacher was arrested by Conway police and extradited to Oxford.

Mestemacher was booked in Lafayette County on a $50,000 bond.

