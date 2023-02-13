Black History Month
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - One person has died after a Sunday afternoon mass shooting in Louisville, Mississippi, which left five others injured.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets confirms 23-year-old Devonte McMillian died at a Jackson hospital Sunday evening.

McMillian was shot in the head during the melee at what is known as Blackwell’s Store.

A total of six people were shot. Three were flown to a Jackson hospital. The others were treated at Winston Medical Center.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said there are multiple suspects involved, including some juveniles. One person is in custody.

It’s unclear if that person was injured during the shooting. Their name and possible charges have not been released.

