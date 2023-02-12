Black History Month
Cool and beautiful today

Cool and sunny today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After the gloomy weather we had on Saturday, we’re in for a nice treat today! Sunday will be much brighter and warmer with highs in the low 60s. It’s going to be breezy at times with winds from the northwest.

The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will stay clear. It will be easy to cool down, so temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be another beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible on Valentine’s Day, but it doesn’t look like a washout. It’ll be warmer with highs near 70. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers on Wednesday, and we’ll warm up into the low 70s.

A strong cold front will likely bring showers and storms on Thursday. There’s a chance that some of these storms could be strong. Highs on Thursday will stay in the low 70s, but we’ll be much cooler on Friday. Highs will drop into the mid 50s.

