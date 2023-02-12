Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday, the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.

Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue on Jan. 22.

According to police, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

According to arrest documents, police said they believe in total four men were responsible for the shooting at Dior Bar and Lounge. Two of them were the actual shooters and the other two were accomplices.

Arrest documents reveal surveillance video showed all four men entering the club. Two of the men leave then return to the patio and allegedly slip guns under the fenced area of the club. That’s when the two gunmen allegedly open fire towards the stage in what police are calling a “targeted attack,” according to officials.

Arrest documents say police were able to compare surveillance video to the Instagram profiles of the two men. Police also learned the guns used in this shooting were also allegedly used in a previous shooting in St. James Parish.

Police said the arrests came after Baton Rouge police detectives, as well as St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies, executed multiple search warrants on Friday.

Two suspects are still at large, police said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gena Michelle Hall, 37
Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Thunderbirds are preparing to bring "Thunder Over the Sound" to Biloxi April 29-30.
Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi
Shawn's Petit Bois Liquor owner Shawn Guider is helping customers pick their wine before Super...
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

Latest News

The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
Suspected drunken driver plows Porsche into home, police say
At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week