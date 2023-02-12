Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson reinjures hamstring, absence will extend ‘multiple weeks,’ report says

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has missed the past 20 games after injuring his right...
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who has missed the past 20 games after injuring his right hamstring on Jan. 2, is expected to miss several more weeks, according to an ESPN report. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will be without injured All-Star forward Zion Williamson for several more weeks, after he reinjured the right hamstring that has sidelined him since Jan. 2, according to an ESPN report.

“(Pelicans executive vice president) David Griffin says Zion Williamson re-aggravated his hamstring injury. He’s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG,” ESPN’s Andrew Lopez tweeted Sunday (Feb. 12), using shorthand in reference to next weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Williamson hasn’t played for the Pelicans since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. It was originally thought he would miss around three weeks of the regular season.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game. He was officially scratched from that appearance last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gena Michelle Hall, 37
Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison
Someone just missed out on $500,000
Someone just missed out on $500,000
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Thunderbirds are preparing to bring "Thunder Over the Sound" to Biloxi April 29-30.
Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi
Shawn's Petit Bois Liquor owner Shawn Guider is helping customers pick their wine before Super...
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) scores against Sacramento Kings guard Kevin...
Murphy scores season-high 30, Pelicans top Kings 136-104
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green shouts instructions to his team during the first...
Game officials admit two blown calls late in Pelicans’ 111-106 loss to Mavs
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket for two of his 34 points Monday (Jan. 9) during...
Weather delays add to Pelicans’ stretch of bad luck
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gets past New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado during the...
Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row