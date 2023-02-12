Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi-born journalist Ida B. Wells honored by Orange Grove Public Library

In a world of civil rights leaders, Mississippi journalist Ida B. Wells was one of the first and one of the best.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In a world of civil rights leaders, Mississippi journalist Ida B. Wells was one of the first and one of the best.

“Ida B. Wells organized boycotts,” said Richard Kalnins with the Orange Grove Public Library. “She told people to not take the trolleys in Memphis. She told people not to buy in certain stores. She understood the economic power that a boycott could cause to, you know, the white owners of these businesses.”

As part of the Orange Grove Public Library’s Black History Month programs, Wells was recognized for her influence.

Wells went from enslavement as a child to become an esteemed journalist and activist before her death in 1931. Her activism helped lay the foundation of the modern civil rights moment; her journalism unveiled the horror of lynchings in the South to the world.

“She makes us confront and try to understand - because I don’t think it can be resolved - the things that have happened to African Americans in our state,” Kalnins added.

Maria Nichols had not heard of Wells until the presentation at the Orange Grove Public Library, but she learned a valuable lesson.

“I did learn a feisty little 5-foot-one lady was sure enough what we need today,” she said.

Nichols came away inspired.

“A sense of pride and just wanting to go out there and find something that I can do to make a difference,” she added. “I may not be as powerful as she is, but I’m also a fighter.”

Educator Mindy Alexander is all-in for Ida B.

“Ida B. is probably the most influential Mississippian when it comes to equality and the civil rights movement,” she said.

Alexander has taught the story of Ida B. Wells to students to inspire them.

“I want them to understand the value of a voice,” she said. “And, specifically, a Mississippi voice because they are a little bit different. Maybe they’re a little bit louder and a little bit more special than the rest.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gena Michelle Hall, 37
Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate family ranch
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Latest News

Windy, cold, and damp tonight. Sunday will be a big improvement.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Runners kicked off the race with heavy raining.
Gulf Coast Carnival Association holds annual ‘Run For Beads’ in Biloxi
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Leslie Rojas joins us live from the Coastal Mardi Gras Museum on Howard Avenue, right by the...
LIVE: Gulf Coast Carnival Association Run for the Beads 5K happening Saturday morning