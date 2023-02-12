Black History Month
Growing concerns over opioid overdoses, three deaths in St. Tammany, coroner reports

Unintentional Opioid deaths continue to climb in SC, in line with national epidemic, according to 2021 report.
Unintentional Opioid deaths continue to climb in SC, in line with national epidemic, according to 2021 report.(CNN Newsource)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - Three apparent opioid deaths that occurred last week has the St. Tammany Parish Coroner concerned.

This comes a week after three people died under suspected opioid overdoses in 24 hours. All three men were in their 30s and from different parishes.

One died Monday in West St. Tammany, and the other two men died in the last 24 hours in Lacombe.

Preston said there had been six likely overdose deaths in the last 11 days, and they could’ve been 100 percent preventable.

“Although toxicology reports will take some time, all three of these deaths are very likely due to opioid overdoses,” Preston said. “Our office and agencies around the country are finding the toxic opioid Fentanyl in many other street drugs.

Preston advises anyone with addiction problems seeking help should call 998.

