Florists prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

Right now, the team at Lemon Tree Florist has about 200 Valentine’s orders to fill across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But they say that’s just the beginning, as calls are expected to pick up even more on Monday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, but many coastal florists are already feeling the rush.

WLOX stopped by Lemon Tree Florist in Gulfport on Sunday where co-owners Christopher Michael and Jay Culp were busy filling orders for the big day.

It’s not too late place an order yourself, but they urge you to do so ahead of Tuesday, allowing time for them to arrange the bouquets.

“Definitely need to order early to make sure we can get them delivered on February 14th,” Christopher Michael said. “Because you know we do deliver the magic of flowers. We have four designers, and all four of us do totally opposite. And everybody loves it.”

“Plus, it makes that person feel special when they get it,” Culp added. “They love it, and it makes their whole family happy. You know, your significant other, whoever it is.”

Lemon Tree Florist will have four delivery drivers hitting the roads Monday and six drivers on Tuesday.

Right now, the team has about 200 Valentine’s orders to fill across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But they say that’s just the beginning, as calls are expected to pick up even more on Monday.

