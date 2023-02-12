Cold and clear tonight

It was so nice to see sunshine today! The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will stay clear. It will be easy to cool down, so temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 30s. A little patchy frost will be possible. Monday will be another beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible on Valentine’s Day, but it doesn’t look like a washout. It’ll be warmer with highs near 70. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers on Wednesday, and we’ll warm up into the low 70s.

A strong cold front will likely bring showers and storms on Thursday. There’s a chance that some of these storms could be strong. Highs on Thursday will stay in the low 70s, but we’ll be much cooler on Friday. Highs will drop into the mid 50s.

