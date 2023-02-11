“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays.

That may soon change.

The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.

“Some people in our district, they go all the way to Louisiana to get alcohol,” said Hulum. “They’ll be able to spend their money right here, and not only will increase our tax revenue, it will make people feel like they are entitled to do what they would like to do.”

For business owners like Shawn Guider, who owns Shawn’s Petit Bois Liquor store in Biloxi, opening on Sundays makes sense. She usually has people stop by trying to purchase liquor.

“I’ve even parked my car in the back because I hate to tell them, ‘I’m sorry, come at 10 a.m. on Monday when I can sell you, I just can’t today,’” she said. “They say, ‘We are going back home this evening, we just wanted to see if we could have a glass of champagne with our brunch.’”

This bill will make life easier for Epitome Cigar Bar owner Cree Cantrell, who buys his liquor from local stores. His bar is open 7 days a week, so he must buy beforehand.

“We’re a small bar,” he said. “We don’t do a tremendous amount of volume, so we buy almost all of our liquor from local liquor stores wholesale rather than going straight to the state. Being able to buy on Sunday will give us a great opportunity if we have a busy weekend to get restocked without having to wait.”

One of those busy weekends for the bar is Super Bowl Sundays, when sports fanatics hit the bars watch the game and grab some drinks.

“As things stand right now, because we can’t come on Sundays, I come every Saturday and restock the bar, and so this week, we are adding a few other selections in anticipation of the crowd,” said Cantrell. “We just got a new allocated bourbon that we just got this week. We’re excited to have people come out.”

Hulum tells us he is optimistic for this bill. As of now, it’s a waiting game.

“We’re just hoping it goes up, because right now, Mississippi is on the move. We need all the financial revenue and taxes we can get to continue to grow the state.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.