Long Beach man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Jason L. Rhodes, 45, was taken into custody on a federal arrest warrant and is being charged with manufacturing child porn.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the FBI, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and Long Beach PD. Charges pending include sexual battery, child molestation and possession of child pornography.

Rhodes was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held on the federal warrant pending further court action.

