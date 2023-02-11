Gulf Coast Carnival Association holds annual ‘Run For Beads’ in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Not even a little rain could postpone the annual Gulf Coast Carnival Association Run for Beads.

The 5k race started on Howard Avenue. People gathered at the Coastal Mardi Gras Museum before making their way to the starting line. There was also music, food, and the Rolling in the Dough Pretzel truck.

1st place winner Glenn Augustine is visiting the Coast from Baton Rouge. He joined the race after looking up events online.

“It reminds me of a small town in Louisiana. A small town on Main Street like this and all the cobblestone streets are wonderful as well,” Augustine said.

All funds from the race go toward the association’s annual Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday parade.

The Association also had its annual loading of the beads, as the city of Biloxi helped them load thousands of beads onto floats. 30 floats from the association were loaded with beads. Workers also helped stock another 70 private floats.

“Helpers manage to load all the floats in one day. We have the city of Biloxi that helps us out, we cook them fish. It’s just a little bit of a party today,” said Captain Keith Wade.

The Fat Tuesday parade rolls at 1 p.m. on the 21st.

