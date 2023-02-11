Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Former Gulfport tax preparer sentenced to 30 months in prison

Gena Michelle Hall, 37
Gena Michelle Hall, 37(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi woman Gena Michelle Hall, 37, was sentenced to 2.5 years on Thursday after knowingly making a materially false statement on a tax return.

To go along with her sentence, Hall was ordered to pay $231,636.67 in restitution to the United States. According to documents and information provided to the court, Hall worked at a tax return preparation business, known as Tax Pros, in the Gulfport area.

Between 2015 and 2019, Hall prepared federal income tax returns for clients that contained one or more materially false entries. Hall knew that these tax returns were false at the time she prepared them, causing the IRS to issue inflated income tax refunds to her clients.

Hall also knowingly filed false income tax returns for herself as a taxpayer. In 2017, she received about $49,000 in tax preparation fees by cashier’s checks and transfers from Tax Pros’ bank account, yet she reported none of the fees as income.

“Today’s sentencing of Gena Michelle Hall emphasizes that IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s office ill continue pursuing and prosecuting tax preparers who knowingly and willfully assist others in defrauding the U.S. Government by submitting fraudulent tax returns,” said James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation. “Tax professionals are in positions of trust and expected to follow the laws when preparing their own and clients tax returns.

The case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Carlin Fender, 26
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
Ocean Springs Alderman, Jennifer Burgess cut the ribbon welcoming the opening of Magnolia...
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

For Biloxi Police Chief John Miller and Davis, recruitment and retention go hand in hand with...
Visibility, diversity both vital to recruitment for police and fire departments
The Thunderbirds are preparing to bring "Thunder Over the Sound" to Biloxi April 29-30.
Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi
Shawn's Petit Bois Liquor owner Shawn Guider is helping customers pick their wine before Super...
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
Jason L. Rhodes, 45
Long Beach man arrested, charged with child sex crimes