Five Long Beach Bearcats sign their National Letter of Intent

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five Long Beach Bearcats signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

On Friday, cross-country standout Landon Ahrens signed with Blue Mountain College after a fantastic senior season which saw him finish first overall at the Southern Regionals.

“It’s going to be different, but I’m very excited about it,” Ahrens said.

“God has a lot in store for me, and I plan on implementing faith throughout the whole process.”

Amy Treminio is heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast to continue her soccer career after spending four years as a starter for Long Beach.

“It means everything, honestly, and I’m just really glad that it all came to fruition,” she said.

William Carey volleyball is getting Samantha Wilson, who captured three South State Championships with the Bearcats.

“I’m just proud of myself for where I’ve gotten and the hard work and effort that I put into it,” she said.

“I think what’s definitely gotten me here was being able to coach my teammates, knowing every position, and having the mindset to always push past my worst moment.”

The final two signees are best friends Conner McNab and Ethan LaBorde, who both signed with East Central. Both McNab and LaBorde finished their careers as South State Champions in every season they played.

“My dad got me into the game of soccer,” said McNab. “It’s been nine years since, and here I am committed to EC and finally able to play in college, following in my brother’s footsteps.”

”It means a lot, especially because I’ve been playing my whole life,” said LaBorde. “It’s a dream for anyone to be able to go to the next level and play, so it does mean a lot.”

