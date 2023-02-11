Black History Month
Chilly, breezy, and damp today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Saturday is going to be a bit gloomy with on and off showers. It’s also going to stay pretty chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick up today from the north and northwest around 10-20 MPH. Even higher winds are expected over the water, and a Gale Warning will go into effect at 3 PM.

Showers will gradually end late tonight, and the clouds should clear out by Sunday morning. Get ready for a big chill with lows in the upper 30s! Sunday afternoon will be much brighter and warmer with highs in the low 60s. Monday will be just as nice with highs in the mid 60s.

A few showers are possible on Valentine’s Day, but it doesn’t look like a washout. It’ll be warmer with highs near 70. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers on Wednesday, and we’ll warm up into the low 70s.

