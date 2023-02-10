Black History Month
Sportsbook kiosks coming in handy ahead of Super Bowl weekend

As Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles inches closer, the excitement is building not only for fans, but also bettors.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles inches closer, the excitement is building not only for fans, but also bettors. One piece of technology is helping coast residents place their bets faster than ever before.

Call it the “Door Dash” way to sports betting.

At local casinos, including Boomtown in Biloxi, sportsbook kiosks are popping up, making it easy for patrons to set up wagers on their phones, then come into the casino, find the kiosk next to the entrance and place their bets.

“It’s really very convenient to pull into the parking lot, take about 30 steps and place your bets right at the kiosk. We’ve seen a lot of that. You can even build your bet in advance on the app, and then transfer that to the kiosk,” said Barry Regula, vice president/general manager at Boomtown Biloxi.

With Super Bowl LVII this weekend, Regula says there’s sure to be lots of action at the kiosks and at the sportsbook.

The big game kicks-off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

