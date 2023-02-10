Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City

MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners.

When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots.

“We are not taking advantage of those opportunities we have. I want our people to take advantage of that. Put this plan in place so we can have the structure we need,” said Mayor Billy Knight.

Knight is aims to fill those bare storefronts with economic opportunities.

In a public workshop, community leaders and residents shared ideas with Downtown Strategies of Retail Strategies. The hope is to grow the vision of downtown Moss Point, but they’re going to need resources.

“We are really excited to identify what those action items are in the the next two to three years. Part of the data we shared tonight identified the trade area for Moss Point and what we can expect once this development happens,” said Gregory.

Jenn Gregory said the organization will survey Moss Point to determine the custom trade area, walkability, green space, and new downtown landscape.

“The city is going to be first in implementing a new set of codes. It really lays the foundation for growth and development. Next to start implants the infrastructure, town greens, roads, and curbs so developers can come in and invest their money and their businesses here and the downtown area can come to life,” said Gregory.

Knight said they are in the preliminary phase. Leaders are working on funding the project.

“We have to develop a tax incentive plan so we can give people the incentive to come. Then we try and get some money for this infrastructure. This is just the beginning but we have to start. We have to get started,” said Knight.

Community members are encouraged to share future ideas of development with Moss Point city leaders.

