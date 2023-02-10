Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care

A mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record. (Source: San Diego Zoo Safari Park)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 9-year-old mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record.

Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, giving this tiny but mighty creature the title of the oldest living mouse.

“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” San Diego Zoo Wildlife’s Dr. Debra Shier said in a news release. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest.”

The title from Gunness comes on the heels of Pacific pocket mouse breeding season, according to the zoo.

“This acknowledgment is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function,” Shier said. “These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse.”

The zoo explained the endangered mouse is the smallest mouse species in North America, weighing about the same as three pennies.

They disperse the seeds of native plants and encourage plant growth through their digging activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Carlin Fender, 26
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
Ocean Springs Alderman, Jennifer Burgess cut the ribbon welcoming the opening of Magnolia...
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a...
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

Latest News

FILE - Actor Ben Cross, from left, British filmmaker Hugh Hudson, Nigel Havers appear at the...
Hugh Hudson, ‘Chariots of Fire’ director, dead at 86
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake.
Fisherman dies after falling through ice
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace