Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive

During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave.

This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave.

“The tree on 4th and Jeff Avenue, there are plans to build a boutique hotel, and they were going to take down a tree and we want them to build with our tree,” Deborah Caldwell said.

Long Beach resident Deborah Caldwell hopes the developer sees the tree as an asset like many other structures have.

“The Mary Sea in Biloxi has beautiful trees around it, and the Children’s Museum as well. We think we can get them to make something unique that people would like to visit,” Caldwell said.

The lengthy lines did not surprise Mayor George Bass who has been receiving calls from people opposing the proposal for a historic tree to be removed.

“We lost so many trees during Katrina. Some big, beautiful oak trees. That was due to the saturation of the salt water and winds also, but anytime we have the opportunity to save this and make a truly a good amenity for this development, I think we need to do everything that we can,” Bass said.

So far, 1,500 opposing signatures have been collected. During a board meeting, Bass discussed possible solutions.

“I think there’s a way to remove one of the limbs as I spoke to earlier and still maybe have that put in without moving it back, but I certainly hope that we can move it back. We would still have to take off the limb, but the tree remains,” Bass said.

Until the developer submits plans, Bass said there is still a chance for negotiations.

