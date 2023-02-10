Black History Month
Friday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thanks to a stalled front nearby, rain showers will be possible in and near South Mississippi at times today and tonight. Then, wet weather will be possible tomorrow as a “cut-off low” moves in from the west. High pressure brings dry weather for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures today will be in the cool 50s this morning and should only reach the lower 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be chilly with highs only in the 50s. Sunday’s highs will be back into the lower 60s with some sunshine.

