Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

Troopers saw the vehicle drive through the southwestern portion of the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

The vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before it stopped, Taylor said.

“The driver/sole occupant is in custody. There are no additional known threats at this time,” according to a DPS memo obtained by the Austin-American Statesman.

“The scene is secure and safe for normal activity,” the memo stated.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing, and unspecified charges were pending against the driver. The driver was not identified and no other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Carlin Fender, 26
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
Ocean Springs Alderman, Jennifer Burgess cut the ribbon welcoming the opening of Magnolia...
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a...
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

Latest News

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot
Wet at times today & tomorrow. Plus, we're finally close enough to take a brief peek at the big...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Ultra stroller is shown.
Officials warn of stroller risk after 14-month-old died from asphyxiation
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Anthony Sanchez, 44, is on death row for a murder that his attorneys claim his father committed.
Lawyers for death row inmate scramble to save his life