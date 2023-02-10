Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line months after he was reported missing.(Picayune PD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A body found in a field in Washington Parish last month has been identified as a 38-year-old man who was reported missing after disappearing last summer.

Authorities say the skeletal remains of Daryl Jenkins were found on Jan. 18 in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line.

Jenkins was last seen in July 2022 and was reported missing to the Picayune, Mississippi police department in September.

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line months after he was reported missing.(Picayune PD)

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Coroner and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Alderman, Jennifer Burgess cut the ribbon welcoming the opening of Magnolia...
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
Dean Carlin Fender, 26
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a...
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

Latest News

You may get some use out of our rain gear at times today, tonight, and tomorrow. Then, drier...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Keep your rain jacket handy. Rain showers possible today and tonight thanks to a stalled front...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Moss Point city leaders hold public workshop to revitalize downtown area
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
Deborah Caldwell spoke to the board about the oak trees history with the city.
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive