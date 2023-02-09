Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Thursday’s Forecast

Scattered showers this morning. Becoming less wet later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much of Coastal MS has seen one to two inches of rain or more so far this morning. No reports of storm damage on the MS Coast have been received by our team. The worst thunderstorms have finished with the MS Coast and have moved east of us into AL. We’ll see more downpours & a few rumbles of thunder early today. After sunrise, there will still be a chance for some scattered rain showers. But, the rain chance should decrease somewhat heading into this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex
FILE - Mississippi Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a...
Mississippi Senate passes postpartum Medicaid extension
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Daily return trips from the homemade coop are rarely empty-handed.
Pine Belt neighbors combat high egg prices with backyard chicken flocks

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Thursday’s Forecast
Scattered showers this morning. Becoming less wet later today. Click and watch the forecast...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Strong storms possible today and tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast 2.8.23
Heavy rain overnight