Thursday’s Forecast

Much of Coastal MS has seen one to two inches of rain or more so far this morning. No reports of storm damage on the MS Coast have been received by our team. The worst thunderstorms have finished with the MS Coast and have moved east of us into AL. We’ll see more downpours & a few rumbles of thunder early today. After sunrise, there will still be a chance for some scattered rain showers. But, the rain chance should decrease somewhat heading into this afternoon.

