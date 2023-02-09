Black History Month
Tenn. Senate passes bill criminalizing public drag performances

Pride flag (FILE)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate passed a bill aimed at criminalizing public drag performances.

Senate Bill 3 would classify “adult cabaret performances” as a Class A misdemeanor if done on public property or where it can be viewed by a person who is not an adult.

The bill identifies “adult cabaret performances” as anything that features “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

These performances are described as harmful to minors in the bill, which is defined as:

  1. Would be found by the average person applying contemporary community standards to appeal predominantly to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interests of minors
  2. Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors
  3. Taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific values for minors.

It was approved with a 26-6 vote, with all of the Senate Democrats opposing the measure.

Subsequent violations of the law would be a Class E felony.

The bill must now go to the House for a vote, and if passed, will be signed by Governor Bill Lee.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

