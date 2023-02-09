Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a...
Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!(WECT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!

The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.

Tree bundles for Harrison County residents are only $5 per vehicle/household. There is a limit of one bundle per vehicle/household.

The event will be a drive-thru, and a variety of trees will be available.

The Jackson County Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring another tree giveaway, hosted by MGCCC’s Jackson County Campus Circle K and Student Government Association. This giveaway will begin at 9 a.m.

The Jackson County giveaway is FREE to the public, and the following tree species will be available: Sweetshrub, Mayhaw, Chinquapin, Fringe, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Sawtooth Oak, Blueberry, and various flower bulbs.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex
FILE - Mississippi Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a...
Mississippi Senate passes postpartum Medicaid extension
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Daily return trips from the homemade coop are rarely empty-handed.
Pine Belt neighbors combat high egg prices with backyard chicken flocks

Latest News

MGCCC is partnering with MDES to host two 2023 Coastal Mississippi Job Fairs this month, both...
MGCCC to host Coastal Mississippi Job Fairs, open to the public
The students make the distribution as part of a community service project for National Catholic...
Nativity BVM students deliver donated supplies to the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence
Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen...
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon's solo exhibit “Black Like it Never Left”...
“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus