Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!

The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.

Tree bundles for Harrison County residents are only $5 per vehicle/household. There is a limit of one bundle per vehicle/household.

The event will be a drive-thru, and a variety of trees will be available.

The Jackson County Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring another tree giveaway, hosted by MGCCC’s Jackson County Campus Circle K and Student Government Association. This giveaway will begin at 9 a.m.

The Jackson County giveaway is FREE to the public, and the following tree species will be available: Sweetshrub, Mayhaw, Chinquapin, Fringe, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Sawtooth Oak, Blueberry, and various flower bulbs.

