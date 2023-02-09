Black History Month
Pass Christian PD asking for help naming new K9 puppy

The post said the puppy is a British Labrador Retriever from a champion bloodline and “has...
The post said the puppy is a British Labrador Retriever from a champion bloodline and “has already shown his desire to serve in Law Enforcement for his local community.”(Pass Christian Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in naming their new K9 puppy.

The post said the puppy is a British Labrador Retriever from a champion bloodline and “has already shown his desire to serve in Law Enforcement for his local community.”

What name do you think suits him? Head over to Pass Christian PD’s Facebook post and leave a name in the comments to vote. The deadline, according to the post, is next Friday, February 17 by 5 p.m.

The winner will get to meet and take a picture with the puppy!

