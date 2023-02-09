Black History Month
Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

State Agriculture/Commerce Commissioner weighs in on egg prices
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs.

And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.

“They’re having to rebuild these flocks and layers to be back where we need to be,” Gipson said. “Meanwhile, all of the inflation is already bad enough, but this has made egg (prices) that much worse.

“So, again, it’s a big problem,” Gipson said.

It’s believed that the disease that has contributed to so much havoc in egg markets will die out as the weather gets warmer, Gipson said, which will, hopefully, bring egg prices down.

