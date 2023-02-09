Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history

Money
Money(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January.

The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune.

The ticket was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

The retailer who sold the winning ticket, the Chevron in Byram, will also receive $5,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Alderman, Jennifer Burgess cut the ribbon welcoming the opening of Magnolia...
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
Dean Carlin Fender, 26
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a...
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

Latest News

The body of Daryl Jenkins was found in a field near the Washington-St. Tammany Parish line...
Body found in field near Washington-St. Tammany line identified as man reported missing in Picayune
You may get some use out of our rain gear at times today, tonight, and tomorrow. Then, drier...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Keep your rain jacket handy. Rain showers possible today and tonight thanks to a stalled front...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Moss Point city leaders hold public workshop to revitalize downtown area
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
Deborah Caldwell spoke to the board about the oak trees history with the city.
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive