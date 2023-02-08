Wednesday’s Forecast

Dense fog is possible this morning. After a mild morning in the 60s, temperatures should climb into the warm 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible today. Then, widespread downpours are expected with scattered thunderstorms tonight especially around midnight. South Mississippi will have a risk of seeing damaging thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, mainly around midnight tonight. The risk level is a 1 to 2 on a scale up to 5. So the risk level is generally on the lower end of the scale. This means the probability of seeing damaging thunderstorms in South Mississippi will be generally low. Many will see rain. Some will see lightning. But, few if any will receive storm damage tonight. That’s the current expectation. Stay tuned for any updates.

