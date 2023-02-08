Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday’s Forecast

Fog this morning. Scattered showers today. Then, widespread downpours & t-storms tonight especially around midnight. Click and watch the forecast video for deta
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dense fog is possible this morning. After a mild morning in the 60s, temperatures should climb into the warm 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible today. Then, widespread downpours are expected with scattered thunderstorms tonight especially around midnight. South Mississippi will have a risk of seeing damaging thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, mainly around midnight tonight. The risk level is a 1 to 2 on a scale up to 5. So the risk level is generally on the lower end of the scale. This means the probability of seeing damaging thunderstorms in South Mississippi will be generally low. Many will see rain. Some will see lightning. But, few if any will receive storm damage tonight. That’s the current expectation. Stay tuned for any updates.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
State Sen. Joel Carter
Miss. senator criticized for viral and offensive Twitter post making fun of Asians
Gabriel Trayvon Turk-Magee was charged with aggravated assault in the Moss Point shooting.
Man shot in leg, foot after altercation at Moss Point gas station, police say
The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the "new world."
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta docks in Biloxi
John Arnold said he opened his medical cannabis dispensary hoping to help others break their...
Former opioid addict seeks to help others with medical cannabis dispensary

Latest News

Fog this morning. Scattered showers today. Then, widespread downpours & t-storms tonight...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Foggy tonight. Storms likely Wednesday night.
Foggy tonight. Storms likely Wednesday night.
Taylor's 10 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Widespread showers start later Wednesday