Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school

The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula.

Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own.

The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School.

Mayo has been painting here on the Coast for about 35 years and specializes in murals.

He said he designed this particular piece many years ago.

“I just did it for fun and I did it for myself about 10 years ago,” Mayo said. “And it’s been sitting in my portfolio just kind of, you know, doing nothing. And then when we got the idea of doing something on the side of the building, then it was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got the perfect picture’. Now I get to do it 30 feet tall, 40 feet tall.”

Mayo aims to have the mural complete by the end of the week, weather permitting.

