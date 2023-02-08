Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Mississippi Senate passes postpartum Medicaid extension

FILE - Mississippi Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a...
FILE - Mississippi Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, asks a question of Dr. Anita Henderson, president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, during a hearing, Dec. 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi state senators passed a bill on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, that would let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from the current two months. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi state senators passed a bill Tuesday that would let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from the current two months.

“This is the exact same bill that we passed last session three times 45-5,” said Sen. Kevin Blackwell, a Republican from Southaven.

State senators voted last year for an extension, but it failed in the House amid opposition from the Republican House Speaker, Phillip Gunn. The speaker said he did not want to advance anything that would appear to be a broader expansion of Medicaid. This year, he has said that he would back the extension only if it is supported by the state Division of Medicaid.

Supporters of the policy, including the state health officer, have said it would help improve health outcomes in Mississippi, where deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent. A report released by the state health department in January showed that Mississippi’s maternal mortality rate has risen in recent years.

Opponents of the bill question whether the extension would improve the state’s maternal mortality rate.

Sen. Barbara Blackmon, a Democrat from Canton, introduced an amendment to the bill that would have expanded Medicaid coverage to people in Mississippi whose jobs do not provide health insurance.

“We would be able to provide health care for approximately 200,000 Mississippians across this state,” Blackmon said. The amendment failed.

The bill will head to the House for further consideration.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
State Sen. Joel Carter
Miss. senator criticized for viral and offensive Twitter post making fun of Asians
The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the "new world."
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta docks in Biloxi
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...

Latest News

A rally in support of health care workers who do not want to be vaccinated is planned for Dec....
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
State Secretary Michael Watson’s trip to Pascagoula comes as Jackson County moves to a whole...
State Secretary visits Jackson County ahead of implementing new voting system
James Mayo aims to have his mural complete by the end of the week, weather permitting.
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
Those 15 million visitors a year pump an estimated $2 Billion into our local economy.
Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023