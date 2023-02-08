Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

MGCCC to host two-day job fair

Job Fair
Job Fair(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Residents in Harrison and Jackosn counties looking for jobs will have a chance to get their resumes in front of employers at a free and public event.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security for two job fair events at the college’s Jackson County and Harrison County campuses.

The Jackson County job fair will happen Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Health, Physical & Aquatic Education Building. The one in Harrison County will be Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Gym/Fitness Building. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MGCCC has offered these tips for those interested:

• Dress for success

• Be prepared for on-site interviews

• Bring plenty of resumes (copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair.)

• Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, CLICK HERE. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

Here is a list of employers set to participate in the Jackson County event, and here is the list for the Harrison County event.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s retired public employees are raising a red flag about a bill pending at the State Capitol
State Sen. Joel Carter
Miss. senator criticized for viral and offensive Twitter post making fun of Asians
Gabriel Trayvon Turk-Magee was charged with aggravated assault in the Moss Point shooting.
Man shot in leg, foot after altercation at Moss Point gas station, police say
The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the "new world."
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta docks in Biloxi
The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC has sold the franchise to...
Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner

Latest News

Michael D'Angelo and Chef JD Haynes from 200 North Beach are here to make some buttery shrimp...
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach
The Southern Rock band .38 Special will be at Beau Rivage this Friday. We caught up with Don...
Happening Feb. 10th: .38 Special at Beau Rivage
Tina Ross Seamans and Katie King tells us all about the Original Krewe of Barkloxi's 7th Annual...
Happening Feb. 12th: Krewe of Barkloxi's 7th Annual Pawrade
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex