MGCCC to host two-day job fair

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Residents in Harrison and Jackosn counties looking for jobs will have a chance to get their resumes in front of employers at a free and public event.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security for two job fair events at the college’s Jackson County and Harrison County campuses.

The Jackson County job fair will happen Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Health, Physical & Aquatic Education Building. The one in Harrison County will be Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Gym/Fitness Building. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MGCCC has offered these tips for those interested:

• Dress for success

• Be prepared for on-site interviews

• Bring plenty of resumes (copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair.)

• Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, CLICK HERE. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

Here is a list of employers set to participate in the Jackson County event, and here is the list for the Harrison County event.

