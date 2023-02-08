Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help.

“At one time, we had more than 200 volunteers here at Memorial hospital,” Sanders said. “Now it’s down to below 60.”

Volunteer Bob Sawyer said he thinks the work is rewarding.

“Always needing new help,” Sawyer said. “You never know what kind of situation is going to be coming in, where you got to take the family members to a certain area or bring them in.”

Cathy Elledge, president of the auxiliary board, said the extra help is invaluable.

“There are all types of surgeries that are handled,” Elledge said. “A lot of them are very serious surgeries that come through the waiting room.”

Hospital volunteers play numerous roles in the hospital, from the waiting room to the ER. They even run the gift shop. The money raised in the gift shop goes toward the needs of the hospital.

Volunteer Sue Hatem said she hopes members of the community will do their part to give assistance where it’s needed.

“It is a wonderful group of volunteers. We have men we have women we have different ages,” Hatem said. “We all come here to help the patients.”

Sanders said she hopes to see more help come in as the pandemic goes away.

“Now that we’re past that critical time, it’s a great time for the volunteers to come back,” she said.

For more information on how to become a volunteer visit www.wearememorial.com.

