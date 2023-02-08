Foggy tonight. Storms likely Wednesday night.

It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning.

A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and a brief spin-up tornado are possible.

If the front stalls nearby on Thursday, we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Some showers and storms may linger, too. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler air will move in by Friday, dropping our highs in the mid 60s.

Another surge of cool air will move in just in time for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid 50s. We’ll dip into the mid 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs near 60.

