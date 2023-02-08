Black History Month
Coach Jacob Owen not returning to Pearl River Central football next season

PRC's Jacob Owen will not return as the head football coach next season.
PRC's Jacob Owen will not return as the head football coach next season.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) -The high school football coaching carousel added another vacancy, this time at Pearl River Central.

Head coach Jacob Owen said in a tweet Tuesday he will not return as the coach of the Blue Devils next year.

Owen spent five seasons at the helm of PRC and finished with a 13-38 record.

Owen marks the sixth overall coaching change on the coast this offseason.

PRC will join Ocean Springs and Stone as schools with open coaching vacancies.

