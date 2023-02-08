Coach Jacob Owen not returning to Pearl River Central football next season

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) -The high school football coaching carousel added another vacancy, this time at Pearl River Central.

Head coach Jacob Owen said in a tweet Tuesday he will not return as the coach of the Blue Devils next year.

Owen spent five seasons at the helm of PRC and finished with a 13-38 record.

Owen marks the sixth overall coaching change on the coast this offseason.

PRC will join Ocean Springs and Stone as schools with open coaching vacancies.

