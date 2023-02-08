Black History Month
Child injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.(WLOX viewer submission)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigation a shooting that left a child injured Tuesday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.

Right now, investigators aren’t releasing much information on what happened or the condition of the child, but they are calling this an accidental shooting.

