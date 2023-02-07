Black History Month
Warm and humid on Tuesday

Warm and humid on Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rest of the night will be calm, but more cloud cover will move in by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and low 60s by the sunrise, and the humidity will be higher. A few isolated showers are possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Any rain should be light. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s.

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible during the day on Wednesday. It’s going to stay warm, humid, and breezy with temperatures in the mid 70s. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The severe weather risk is low, but a few of these storms could be strong.

If the front stalls nearby, we’ll see more showers and storms on Thursday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Some showers may linger into Friday, but cooler and drier air will arrive by the end of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s. It will be even cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

