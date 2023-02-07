Black History Month
Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on spring-like warmth this afternoon. A cold front brings our highest chance for rain this entire week tomorrow night.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Milder this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s instead of yesterday morning’s chillier 40s. Plan on spring-like warmth this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 70s. The sky will be cloudier today along with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. If we see any rain at all today, the amounts are expected to be light: rain totals across South Mississippi should stay below a quarter-inch. A cold front brings our highest chance for rain this entire week tomorrow night.

(Source: Pixabay)
